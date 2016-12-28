Markets

Market stays positive on buying support, short-covering

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai.  

more-in

There was also a rush to cover short positions ahead of the December expiry of derivatives on Thursday.

Keeping a positive momentum, the Sensex started off by edging up 70 points today as domestic investors and retailers stepped up buying amid a mixed trend in Asia.

There was also a rush to cover short positions ahead of the December expiry of derivatives on Thursday — this year’s last — which supported the upside.

The 30-share barometer rose further by 70.16 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 26,283.60.

The gauge had rallied 406.34 points in the previous session after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underlined the need to have globally compatible tax rates to broad—base the economy.

Also, the NSE Nifty stayed above the crucial 8,000 mark, by gaining 24.75 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 8,057.60.

Japan’s Nikkei turned higher by 0.03 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.10 per cent in early session today.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.25 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.06 per cent higher yesterday.

Post a Comment
More In Business Markets
stocks and bonds
stock exchanges
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2016 10:44:14 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/Market-stays-positive-on-buying-support-short-covering/article16953294.ece

© The Hindu