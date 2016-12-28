Market stays positive on buying support, short-covering

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai.

Keeping a positive momentum, the Sensex started off by edging up 70 points today as domestic investors and retailers stepped up buying amid a mixed trend in Asia.

There was also a rush to cover short positions ahead of the December expiry of derivatives on Thursday — this year’s last — which supported the upside.

The 30-share barometer rose further by 70.16 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 26,283.60.

The gauge had rallied 406.34 points in the previous session after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley underlined the need to have globally compatible tax rates to broad—base the economy.

Also, the NSE Nifty stayed above the crucial 8,000 mark, by gaining 24.75 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 8,057.60.

Japan’s Nikkei turned higher by 0.03 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.10 per cent in early session today.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.25 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.06 per cent higher yesterday.