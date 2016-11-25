Jewellers shut shops for 15th day in New Delhi

A jewellery shop wears a deserted look. Jewellery sales have been hit following the demonetisation move by the government. File Photo: V. Ganesan

Gold and jewellery establishments in the national capital remained closed for the 15th day today after the Income Tax Department conducted surveys following reports of alleged profiteering and efforts at tax evasion in the wake of government’s demonetisation move.

The survey operations were carried out on November 10 in at least four locations in Delhi-NCR region, including Dariba Kalan, Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh.

The government on November 8 announced the demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes to flush out black money.

Most of the jewellery houses have been closed since November 11 in the national capital.