Gold slumps to 10-month low, but silver adds to gains

Surging dollar is seen as the reason behind plummeting gold prices.

Gold prices fell Rs. 130 to hit a 10-month low of Rs. 28,580 per 10 grams on Friday amid a weakening global trend and considerable fall in demand from jewellers at the domestic spot market.

Silver, however, firmed up further by Rs 250 to Rs 41,850 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said sentiment was downbeat, largely in step with a subdued global trend, as a surging dollar somewhat took the sheen off the precious metals as a safe haven.

Besides, a decline in demand from jewellers in view of the prevailing cash crunch weighed heavy on gold prices, they said.

Globally, gold fell 0.15 per cent to USD 1,168.60 an ounce in Singapore.

The government on November 8 had scrapped old series Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to flush out black money, leading to a cash crunch in the market.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell by Rs 130 each to Rs 28,580 and Rs 28,430 per 10 grams, respectively — a level last seen on February 9 when it had closed at Rs 28,585.

Sovereign, however, continued to be sought at the previous level of Rs 24,200 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready advanced by Rs 250 to Rs 41,850 per kg, but weekly—based delivery drifted lower by Rs 320 to Rs 41,460 for want of buying support.

On the other hand, silver coins remained steady at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces in scattered deals.