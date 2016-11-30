Bank stocks climb after RBI clarifies on CRR

more-in

Banks stocks rose on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India clarified that banks were allowed to maintain their cash reserve ratio (CRR) with the withdrawn currency notes.

On Saturday, the central bank had said banks have to maintain 100 per cent CRR for the deposits they had received between September 16 and November 11, while clarifying the overall CRR requirement stayed at four per cent.

The central bank said on Wednesday that all old Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes held in their chests would be counted as part of their cash balance. This move will help banks to maintain the 100 per cent CRR requirement.

The BSE Bankex gained 2.2 per cent on Wednesday while the broader indices were up close to 1 per cent.