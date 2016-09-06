Lupin’s U.S. subsidiary, Gavis Pharmaceuticals LLC, USA, has received tentative approval for its Moxifloxacin Hydrochloride Tablets, 400 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Avelox Tablets, 400 mg in the US, Lupin said in a statement. Avelox had U.S. sales of $ 30.1 million. Meanwhile, Lupin has received tentative approval for its Silodosin Capsules, 4 mg and 8 mg from the USFDA to market a generic version of Allergan Sales, LLC's RapafloCapsules, 4 mg and 8 mg. Rapaflo had US sales of $228.7 million. — Special Correspondent

