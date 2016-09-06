Lupin’s U.S. subsidiary, Gavis Pharmaceuticals LLC, USA, has received tentative approval for its Moxifloxacin Hydrochloride Tablets, 400 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Avelox Tablets, 400 mg in the US, Lupin said in a statement. Avelox had U.S. sales of $ 30.1 million. Meanwhile, Lupin has received tentative approval for its Silodosin Capsules, 4 mg and 8 mg from the USFDA to market a generic version of Allergan Sales, LLC's RapafloCapsules, 4 mg and 8 mg. Rapaflo had US sales of $228.7 million. — Special Correspondent
BusinessMUMBAI, September 6, 2016
Updated: September 6, 2016 23:17 IST
Lupin receives USFDA nod for anti-bacterial tablets
More In: Business
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Leading firms such as IIFL and Edelweiss have presence in the home finance space with a sizeable loan book. »
Industry
Economy
Markets
Most Popular