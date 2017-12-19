L&T wins bid for expo centre project phase 1

more-in

Construction major L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is learnt to have won the bid for the first phase of Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (ECC) that is to come up in the national capital at a total estimated cost of ₹25,703 crore — billed as the largest such facility in Asia when completed by 2025.

Official sources privy to the development said that L&T was chosen over others including Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Nagarjuna Construction Company, Tata Project, Reliance Infrastructure, China Construction and Samsung Construction, as it proposed to complete the first phase of the project at Dwarka in the national capital at 2% less than the estimated cost of ₹2,791 crore.

The consortium of AECOM India Pvt. Ltd. and AECOM Asia Company Ltd. was appointed as the Programme Manager for ECC, according to an official note. A consortium of IDOM and CP Kukreja Architects was appointed as Preliminary Engineering and Architectural Consultant, it added.

The government had said last month that the Phase-1 of the project comprising trunk infrastructure along with ECC will be implemented and commissioned by December 2019.

These will be implemented as non-Public Private Partnership (PPP) component, it had said.“Phase-2 of the project comprising of the remaining exhibition area will be implemented by 2025. The components comprising hotels, retail space and offices will be implemented in PPP mode,” it added.

The ECC, which is part of the $100 billion Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor project, is expected to generate 5 lakh jobs.

Though the size of the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions (MICE) market is about $280 billion and that of Asian MICE market about $60 billion, India did not benefit due to lack of world class ECCs, it said. It added that the ECC in (Dwarka) New Delhi will help India capitalise on this vast MICE market and drive the country’s industry, commerce, trade and tourism.