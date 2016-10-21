Meanwhile, HCL Technologies agreed to buy Butler America Aerospace, LLC (Butler Aerospace) for $85 million.

In an email interview with The Hindu on Thursday, WTO head Roberto Azevêdo, has said no member country has sought long-standing issues, including food security-related, to be taken off the negotiating table of the Doha Round. Meanwhile, the U.S. has asked India to liberalise its retail and financial services, and banks are finally taking steps to prevent data theft from debit cards.

9.15 a.m.: Indian telecom companies' credit profile to weaken: Fitch

Fitch Ratings expects the Indian telcos' credit profiles to weaken amid intense competition and high capex requirements in 2017. Pricing power could be eroded as incumbents retaliate against new entrant Reliance Jio's cheaper data tariffs and free voice and text.

The top-four's — Bharti Airtel Limited, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular and Rcom/Aircel — revenue market share will rise to around 84 per cent (2016: 79 per cent) as they gain market share from smaller telcos; we expect Reliance Jio to gain less than a 2 per cent revenue market share in 2017 but to act a major price-disruptor to the sector, said the Fitch report. - Piyush Pandey

9.12 a.m.: Goldman Sachs on Reliance Jio: Subscriber additions continue to remain strong between 0.6 million and 1.1 million subscribers per day. The brokerage said its telecom team does not expect all the subscribers to continue post the free period although management indicated that most users are likely to continue as (1) tariffs are lower, (2) data speed is better, and (3) voice is free. - Sanjay Vijayakumar

9.10 a.m.: Mid-tier IT services company Mindtree will announce its second quarter results today.

The Bengaluru-based company has revised its July-September quarter guidance downward due to cross-currency movements and project cancellations. - Pradeesh Chandran

9 a.m.: The government's scheme for pricing flight fares below Rs. 2,500 for flights that don't take more than hour to unserved or underserved airports, called UDAN, is to be announced today.

8.50 a.m.: HCL Technologies promotes COO C. Vijayakumar as president and CEO, effective October 20. The current president and CEO Anant Gupta has decided to leave the company to pursue personal interests outside of HCL, it said in a stock exchange filing.

Meanwhile, HCL Technologies agreed to buy Butler America Aerospace, LLC (Butler Aerospace) for $85 million. The acquired firm is a provider of engineering, design services and aftermarket engineering services to US Aerospace and Defense customers, it said in a stock exchange filing. The proposed acquisition will exclude the staffing business of Butler America Inc. HCL said acquisition will bolster HCL’s capabilities in the space and access to clients with large R&D spends. Butler Aerospace had revenues of $85.4 million for the year ending Dec 31, 2015 at EBIT of 12.2 per cent. - Sanjay Vijayakumar

8.45 a.m.: New product launches to watch out for today:

- The Mahindra e20Plus electric car: The e20 car was launched in the UK in June at a price of £12,995. Concerns over climate change rising and regulations becoming more stringent are the reasons behind the creation of this car, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra had said.

- Samsung Galaxy C9 phone

8.37 a.m.: Stock to watch: Shares of Reliance Industries would be in focus, after it reported strong results yesterday. Would be interesting to see analysts take on the stock post earnings and how they factor in the Jio impact. - Sanjay Vijayakumar

8.34 a.m.: Retail investors will have an opportunity to buy shares of State-run construction company NBCC India Ltd. The government is selling 15 per cent stake in the firm. Retail investors, for whom 18 million shares or 20 per cent of the offering has been reserved, can bid today. Retail investors may take cue from strong interest shown by institutional investors. On Thursday, Institutional investors had bid for nearly 110.82 million shares, or one-and-a-half times the 72 million shares reserved for them. The floor price for the offer was set at Rs. 246.50 a share. The government is set to raise Rs. 2200 crore from the sale, post which its stake in the firm will fall to 75 per cent from 90 per cent. - Sanjay Vijayakumar

8.32 a.m.: Wipro, India’s third biggest software exporter would be reporting its Q2 results today. Investors would be keenly watching the commentary on demand environment and pricing. Wipro’s bigger rivals TCS and Infosys have spelt out a bleak outlook. Infosys had cut its full year revenue guidance for the second time in three months due to business uncertainty. TCS, which does not give any quarterly or yearly guidance, has pointed out to pricing pressures and uncertain macro environment.

Analyst expectation on Wipro result: Kotak Securities expect the firm’s IT services EBIT margin decline 120 basis points due to impact of wage hike and cross currency headwind and revenue to decline 2 per cent sequentially to Rs. 13428.4 crore. It expects the company to guide 0-2 per cent revenue growth in December 206 quarter on a constant currency basis. - Sanjay Vijayakumar

8.30 a.m.: In the news today:

- U.S. asks India to liberalise retail, financial services

The U.S. has asked India to consider relaxing local sourcing requirements in single brand retail trade as well as liberalising financial services sector, while New Delhi wanted Washington to expedite the conclusion of negotiations on a proposed bilateral social security pact for the benefit of Indian IT workers. Read more

- WTO members’ commitment to development unchanged: Roberto Azevêdo

Referring to the projected world trade growth of just 1.7 per cent for 2016, the lowest rate of expansion since the financial crisis, the WTO Director General said, “We should be looking for policies that will boost trade growth while also promoting a more inclusive trading system…” Read the full interview

- Banks cut limit, replace cards to plug data loss

If you have got a text message from your bank to change your PIN (personal identification number) and you have not done it so far, chances are your withdrawal limit from an automated teller machine (ATM) could be cut. Read more

- Reliance Industries’ Q2 net declines 23% as refining margins dip

Consolidated net profit in July-September at Rs.7,206 crore, or Rs. 24.4 per share, was 22.9 per cent lower than Rs.9,345 crore, or Rs.31.7 per share, earnings in the same period a year earlier. After excluding the exceptional item, the net profit was up 43.1 per cent. Read more

- Centre to wipe out rust with galvanised steel

The Centre is considering a proposal to mandate galvanisation of steel in sectors such as automobile, construction and infrastructure in a bid to build corrosion-resistant vehicles and buildings. Read more