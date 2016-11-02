Leading global professional network LinkedIn today said it has signed an agreement with the human resource development ministry to create more job opportunities for Indian students.

As part of the MoU, LinkedIn’s ‘Placements’ product will be adopted by all Indian colleges affiliated with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the company said in a release issued here.

‘Placements’ provides a level-playing field for all students, regardless of their location or college and allows them to take an online assessment test, which gives them direct access to thousands of openings in 35 top corporates in India, it added.

“We’re excited to work with the HRD ministry and AICTE to help students get greater access to the ‘Placements’ product. Our objective with ‘Placements’ is to help the country’s best talent get access to job opportunities, regardless of their location. We hope to bring students closer to their dream jobs through this platform,” LinkedIn India Country Manager and Head of Product Akshay Kothari said.

’Placements’ was piloted in November 2015 and then LinkedIn opened the product in September 2016 to students at all colleges and universities in India.

In less than eight weeks from the launch, over two lakh students registered for the product and there were over 1.2 million job applications.