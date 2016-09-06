Lenskart.com, the online eyewear retailer has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Premji Invest, a fund set up by Wipro chairman and billionaire Azim Premji. Lenskart said the funding will help it to expand access to high-quality and affordable eye-care products across India. Peyush Bansal, chief executive and founder of Lenskart said that with this collaboration, the company will be able to draw on Premji Invest’s extensive experience, particularly in retail. He said the funding will also help the firm realise its potential and develop best practices. The transaction comes three months after Lenskart got Rs.400 crore in a funding round led by International Finance Corp, the private sector investment arm of World Bank. —Special Correspondent