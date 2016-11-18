Chinese technology company Lenovo has partnered with Paytm to ensure hassle-free cashless transactions that will benefit laptop buyers who are facing cash crunch after demonetisation.

The company’s entire notebook portfolio is covered under this initiative and is currently rolled out in 40 cities covering 350 retail partners of Lenovo.

“We have designed these schemes specially for our consumers and channel partners so that they can have a convenient and comfortable buying experience,” said Rajesh Thadani, Head and Executive Director, Consumer, Online and E-commerce, Lenovo India, in a statement.

Lenovo has also collaborated with Pine Labs to allow smooth conversion of transactions into EMI.

In addition to this, Lenovo has introduced special zero interest EMI option which will allow consumers to purchase any Lenovo laptop with zero down payment at the time of purchase, and is valid till November 30.