Karur Vysya Bank may tie up with a small finance bank to strengthen its lending to smaller enterprises. Stating that while small finance banks operated in the ‘niche segment’ and were not a threat to private banks, K. Venkataraman, MD and CEO, KVB said, “We might join hands with them to strengthen the lending to micro, medium and small enterprises.” As only a few such banks had started operations, KVB would adopt a wait and watch approach, he said. KVB also plans to increase its exposure to the sector from 32 per cent to 45 per cent. President Pranab Mukherjee will preside over the bank’s centenary year celebrations in Chennai on September 10. — Special Correspondent
BusinessCHENNAI, September 6, 2016
Updated: September 6, 2016 23:17 IST
Karur Vysya Bank may ally with small finance firm
