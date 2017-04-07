JLR sales up 16% at 6,04,009 units in FY17

more-in

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Friday reported its best-ever annual retail sales of 6,04,009 units in the financial year ended March 31, 2017, up 16 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company exceeded sales of 6 lakh units for the first time in its history, Tata Motors said in BSE filing.

Retail sales for the fourth quarter ended March 2017 were up 13 per cent to 1,79,509 vehicles as compared to same quarter a year ago.

In March, sales were at 90,838 units, up 21 per cent as against March 2016, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said: “These numbers set the seal on Jaguar Land Rover’s seventh successive year of sales growth, by breaking through the 6,00,000 barrier.”

He further said: “The last 12 months have seen the launch of three completely new product lines, and successful growth across many of our existing products.”

Retail sales for Jaguar went up by 83 per cent to 1,72,848 units in the financial year, primarily driven by the successful introduction of the F—PACE and solid sales of the XE and XF.

Land Rover sales were marginally up by 1 per cent to 4,31,161 units in FY17, as continuing strong sales of the Discovery Sport, Evoque and Range Rover Sport were offset by the run—out of Defender and Discovery.