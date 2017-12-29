Jio may pay $3.75 bn for RCom assets

more-in

Debt-laden Reliance Communications has signed a deal to sell its wireless assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm for almost ₹24,000 crore ($3.75 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The two companies had announced late on Thursday that Reliance Communications, backed by businessman Anil Ambani, would sell all its spectrum, tower, fibre optic and other telecom infrastructure assets to Jio, which is owned by Reliance Industries and is controlled by Anil Ambani’s elder brother Mukesh Ambani. The firms did not give the value of the deal.

Jio and Reliance Communications, or RCom as the company is known as, did not respond to messages seeking comment on the value of the deal.

The sale, if finalised, would mark a big step in RCom’s quest to cut down debt, which had sent its shares to record lows earlier this year and led creditors such as China Development Bank (CDB) to start insolvency proceedings over missed payments. RCom had a net debt of ₹45,000 crore at the end of October, putting it among India’s most indebted companies. CDB told Reuters it is in talks with RCom.

RCom shares rose as much as 29.9% on Friday while Reliance Industries rose 0.9%. The sale would also mark the return of the telecom operations back into the fold of Reliance Industries, which forayed into telecoms in 2002, spearheaded by the elder Ambani, under the name of Reliance Infocomm Ltd.

On Tuesday, Anil Ambani had said RCom was seeking to slash debt by ₹39,000 crore.