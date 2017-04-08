ITC `open’ to increased overseas footprints in hotels segment

more-in

Even as implementation of its first overseas hotel venture progresses in Sri Lanka, the ITC group is open to increasing its overseas presence in this segment, based on available opportunities.

“ Our international venture will always be driven by opportunity.. if a good opportunity comes our way , we will definitely evaluate it” Dipak Haksar, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels & WelcomHotels. told The Hindu , adding “one pre-condition would be that there must be tourist-flow between that destination and India and vice versa.”

Pointing out that the company saw a great opportunity in Colombo, he said that construction has already begun on the project. Named ITC One Colombo 1, this would be ITC Hotel’s first international hotel venture. The project is being implemented by WelcomHotels Lanka (Private) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary. Positioned as a super-premium property with an ocean-front, it would have hotel-rooms, luxury residences, retail and office-spaces.

However Mr Haksar reiterated that the company’s believed in retaining value in India and would look at potential within the country, before venturing outside. “ India’s economic potential and its rise as an emerging economy and Prime Minister Modi’s Make-in-India focus is driving a lot of international interest in the country. As a result, despite weak global trends, hospitality industry in India has witnessed a growth in demand across cities”, he said.

Hotels is among ITC’s four business groups. The others are : FMCG (cigarettes and non cigarettes), paperboards, paper & packaging and agri-business.

The hotels business has over 9000 rooms catering to different segments. It has over 100 properties in India under four brands.ITC Hotel at the Luxury end, ‘WelcomHotel’ in the 5-star segment, ‘Fortune’ in the mid-market to upscale segment and ‘WelcomHeritage’ in the heritage leisure segment.

“ While our luxury brand ITC Hotel will always be a key area of focus, we are in the process of consolidating our position in the upper upscale segment with the WelcomHotel brand through mix of owned and managed properties . The Fortune brand enjoys leadership position it its category and will continue to grow based on new and emerging markets and the availability of suitable business opportunities”, Mr Haksar said.

Upcoming additions to ITC’s luxury hotel portfolio include projects in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad , besides the Colombo hotel. Hotels are also in various stages of construction in Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Guntur, Srinagar, Pehalgam and Lucknow.

For the nine-month period ending December 2016, the hotels segment revenue stood at Rs 955.2 crores which was marginally higher than the same period in 2015 However segment results showed significant improvement aided by higher average room rate and robust growth in food and beverage revenue the company said.

