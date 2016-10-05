ITC Foods entered into the coffee beverage segment with the roll out of two flavours made of Indian and Latin American beans. Called Sunbean Gourmet Coffee, it comes in Nicamalai (a blend of selected beans from Nicaragua and Anamalai) and Panagiri (blended with Panamanian beans and Arabicas from Baba Budangiri Hills). Initially, it will be available in nine ITC properties and three more by December end. “It is India’s first gourmet brand. The luxury market is small and will grow rapidly. We are uniquely positioned to capture this space, We are going to build this as a premium luxury brand in ITC hotels as we did with Fabelle chocolates,” said G.K. Suresh, ITC - Foods Division, New Category Division, Vice-President.