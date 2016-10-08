Business

Chennai, October 8, 2016
Updated: October 8, 2016 23:01 IST

Industries hit by inverted duty structure should act fast: Nirmala

  • Special Correspondent
Nirmala Seetharaman
Nirmala Seetharaman
Industries hit by inverted duty structure or dumping should represent their case to the ministries concerned fast as the Union Budget will be presented sooner than the usual February 28, according to the Union Minister of State for Commerce, Nirmala Sitharaman.

In an interaction organised by the Chennai International Centre here on Saturday, she said the issue of inverted duty structure, where finished products face lower import duty than the raw material, has been addressed in some sectors during the last budget. Since then Finance Ministry has also engaged the industries sector-by-sector on this issue. Industries that still have a grouse relating to duty structure should present their case as early as possible as the Ministry is clear that it should be corrected fast.

She was responding to a query from A. Vellayan, Chairman, Murugappa Group, who sought action ahead of the budget on inverted duty structure and imposition of Non Tariff Barrier considered against China which dumped a range of products resulting in domestic industries such phosphatic fertiliser units working at less than capacity. On the non-tariff barrier, she said, whenever specific issues had been identified the Commerce Ministry had responded to the representation from the sector.

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, complimented the government on the implementation of JAM trinity and asked when a double-digit growth in economy could be expected.

The Minister said Jan Dhan Yojana, the financial inclusion scheme; Aadhar, unique identity card; and mobile phone connectivity together have started delivering huge benefits in the form of transparent and efficient delivery of benefits and plugging leakages in subsidies. A growth of “8% is achievable on the back of the rapid rollout of the programmes.”

Big ticket corruption and wastage had been plugged, leading to huge savings. Rollout of the GST on a digitised platform on which over 2.5 billion transactions will be covered will have positive impact on GDP according to experts, she said.

