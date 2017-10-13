Business

IndusInd Bank Q2 net up 25%

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank reported 25% increase in its net profit to Rs 880.1 crore for the quarter ended September helped by both interest income and fee income. Its net Interest Income (NII) grew by 25% to Rs. 1,821 crore while non Interest income grew by 22% to Rs. 1,188 crore. Fee income also grew by 23% to Rs 1013 crore. The lender’s net Interest margin (NIM) was stable at 4% for the period under review. The bank’s net non-performing asset rose marginally to 0.44% from 0.37%, a year ago. Its total advances went up by 24% to Rs 1.23 lakh crore as on September end while deposit growth was 26% to Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

