Its profit stood at Rs 139.8 crore in July-September 2016, compared to Rs 113.1 crore in the same period last year.

IndiGo's profit grew 23.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2016-17 “despite challenging competitive environment”, the low-cost airline said in a statement here on Tuesday.

While the airline’s total revenue grew 18.9 per cent compared with last quarter to Rs 4,328 crore in the September-ended quarter, its total cost rose by 19.3 per cent to Rs 4,151 crore.

The airline said it registered “solid profitability despite challenging competitive environment” as it faced “continued pressure on fares and revenue environment.”

“We are pleased to inform another profitable quarter and traffic growth of 32.7 per cent. At the same time, our unit cost excluding fuel has reduced by 9.7 per cent despite operating in inflationary environment,” IndiGo’s President and Whole-time Director Aditya Ghosh said here in a statement.

IndiGo managed to fill 82.2 per cent of its total seats in this quarter compared to 78.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

The airline added six aircraft in its fleet to grow to a fleet size of 118 aircraft by end of September this year. The airline expects its aircraft fleet size to grow to 136 by the end of the current fiscal year.

Its passenger revenue grew 18 per cent to Rs 3,598 crore in this quarter and its ancillary revenue growth stood at 17.7 per cent to Rs 558 crore compared to the previous quarter.