Indiabulls arm raises ₹1,000 crore

Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHF) on Tuesday said it had raised ₹1,000 crore from private sector lender Yes Bank in the country’s maiden social affordable housing bond sale.

Money raised through the sale of the five-year bonds would be used exclusively for financing the affordable housing sector, the company said in a joint statement.

Indiabulls Housing Finance’s vice chairman, managing director and chief executive Gagan Banga said the company was focused on the affordable sector with an average home loan size of ₹25 lakh.