India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Greece to allow unlimited flights to come into each other’s country, civil aviation secretary RN Choubey said here on Wednesday.

“We have signed a MoU and initiated the air service agreement with Greece for open skies with them.Greece will become the first country with an open sky arrangement under our new civil aviation policy,” Mr. Choubey told reporters at the sidelines of Global Airport Development (GAD) Asia conference.

Under the new civil aviation policy, the government plans to enter into an ‘open sky’ air service agreements (ASA) with Saarc countries and with countries beyond 5,000 km radius from Delhi. Countries sign ASA through bilateral negotiations to decide the number of flights airlines can fly into each other’s country. Under the open sky agreement, there is no restriction on flights or seats that airlines can fly into each other’s country.

Mr. Choubey said India will allow airlines from Greece to operate unlimited flights to six Indian metro airports. However, Indian carriers can fly to Greece without any such restriction, he added.

At present, India has an open sky agreement with US and a near open sky agreement with the UK under which there are certain limitations on the number of flights that can be operated at the Mumbai and Delhiairport. For Asean or Saarc countries, India has an open sky agreement with more than a dozen countries.

“We have written a note verbale to all the 109 countries with which India has a bilateral agreement conveying them about our open sky policy under the new civil aviation policy,” Mr. Choubey said.

India will soon hold talks with Dubai to increase the bilateral seat entitlements with them. Before that, the civil aviation secretary said it will call a meeting with the domestic airlines by September 20 to ascertain their future flight plans to the Dubai airport. Major domestic airlines such as IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet had recently complained over non-availability of commercially and operationally feasible slots for them at the Dubai airport. “We will take up this matter separately with Dubai,” Mr. Choubey said.

Future airport investments

Speaking during the conference, Mr. Choubey said India will invest $6 billion dollars towards building and modernising the airport infrastructure`in the next five years. “Out this, Airports Authority of India (AAI) will invest a little less than $3 billion in the next five years in upgrading its various airports,” he said, adding more than $2 billion will be invested in two greenfield airports at Navi Mumbai and Goa along with expansion at Delhi and Mumbai airports. Further, $1 billion will go into reviving 50 small airports in the country.