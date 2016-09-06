Hyundai Motor India Ltd., (HMIL) has achieved a capacity utilisation of 93 per cent in its manufacturing facilities and it may take another two years to achieve full capacity, said its MD and CEO, Y.K. Koo. Briefing reporters after inaugurating the company’s renovated Global Designer Space Identity showroom in Chennai, he said that currently the company produces 6.6 lakh cars per annum and this could be stretched to the maximum capacity of 7 lakh in about two years’ time. For the current year, HMIL plans to produce five lakh cars for domestic consumption and export about 1.6 lakh cars. Till August,the company had sold 3.28 lakh cars. — Special Correspondent
BusinessCHENNAI, September 6, 2016
Updated: September 6, 2016 23:17 IST
Hyundai Motor to achieve 100% capacity in 2 years
