Concerned over the biggest-ever breach of debit card data, a parliamentary panel on finance will examine various security issues related to payments in the banking sector and has asked government officials and representatives of some banks to appear before it.

Data of as many as 32.14 lakh debit cards were compromised and 641 customers across 19 banks were duped of Rs. 1.3 crore using stolen debit card data.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, which is scheduled to meet later this week, has asked officials from the Finance Ministry, the Corporate Affairs Ministry and various banks to appear before it.

The panel is headed by Congress MP Veerappa Moily. The suspected security breach happened through a malware in the systems of Hitachi Payments Services, which serves ATM networks.