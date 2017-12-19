HDFC plans to raise ₹13,000 crore

more-in

Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) - the country’s largest mortgage lender - has charted out its next phase of growth which includes buying stressed real estate assets, foraying into health insurance business and acquiring home financiers.

To support its growth plan, its board on Tuesday approved equity capital raising of Rs 13,000 crore - of which Rs 8,500 crore will be infused in HDFC Bank. HDFC Bank’s board is meeting on Wednesday to finalise its fund raising plan.

“We will infuse maximum Rs 8,500 crore in HDFC Bank to maintain our stake, which is slightly above 21%,” said Keki Mistry, chairman and chief executive officer of HDFC. Funds would be raised either this financial year or early part of next fiscal. He said both qualified institutional placement and private placement options are open to raise the capital.

Mr Mistry said HDFC sees opportunity in unsold real estate assets which can be taken over for completion.

“There is is an opportunity of investment in the stressed real estate market. We have a lot of expertise in real estate. Our core competence is housing, we understand housing. We also know that all over the country, there are projects which are under stress, we can probably take over those projects in half completed stage and entrust the completion to a proper developer and with the HDFC brand, with our supervision, we can sell it at a higher price,” he said while clarifying that such an opportunity may not emerge in immediately but over two to fours years.

The home finance business, particularly affordable housing is also seen as a big opportunity in the coming years and HDFC want to grow both organically and inorganically.

“Another opportunity would be inorganic growth in the housing finance business. Housing finance business offers massive opportunity for growth. The growth opportunities are huge because of under penetration in mortgage business. Secondly, India has a young population. Two thirds of our population is below 35 years of age and the average age of first time home buyers in India is 37 or 38 years. With so many Indians today are below 35 years of age, all these people will need housing and therefore housing finance,” he said.

He also said funds raised will also be used for Investments in subsidiaries like HDFC Credila - the educational loan subsidiary and HDFC Ergo - the general insurance joint venture.

“We see massive opportunity in the health insurance space. We are currently not in health insurance. We would like to get in health insurance in a big way through partnership or with HDFC ERGO. That would require reasonably large amount of investment,” Mr Mistry said.

He said once HDFC raises this capital, it will not need to raise funds for a ‘very very long time’.