Grundfos Pumps develops solar pump for domestic use

Grundfos Pumps India Pvt. Ltd., on Wednesday unveiled intelligent, environment-friendly and energy-efficient solar pump ‘Smart Solarz’ as part of its Made-in-India campaign.

“This solar powered self-primming pump was conceptualised, designed and manufactured in India using 90% recyclable content,” said Ranganath N.K., managing director, Grundfos India.

“We decided to produce a unique product some years ago when Chennai city was reeling under power crisis. It is purely a Made-in-India solar pump for domestic use in semi-urban, rural and hilly areas. This product has been developed after four to five years of research. It is being tested in some of cities right now. It can be used for water pumping from sump to overhead tank as well as in green houses, lawns, gardens and for feeding livestock,” he said.

Smart Solarz has intelligent features such as protection against dry run and level controls. Grundfos will supply solar pumps and controller, while solar panels will be outsourced. The solar pump is priced at ₹30,000.

“We are working on the next version to bring down the price further to make it affordable to lower income, lower-middle income group. We will also talk to State government officials, milk dairy and corporates to enhance the reach of solar pumps. We will also tie-up with solar panel suppliers so that our pumps can be bundled with their offerings,” he said.

Mr. Ranganath said they are not going to set up separate manufacturing lines for this solar pumps. The materials will be supplied by Grundfos India to maintain quality.