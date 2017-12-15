GMR consortium set to bag Philippines airport project

more-in

A consortium of GMR and Philippines Megawide Construction Corporation is poised to bag its second airport project in the southeast Asian country, in the form of the $250 million new terminal project of Clark International Airport.

The consortium has emerged “the preferred bidder for the EPC tender having submitted the most competitive financial bid,” GMR said in a release on Friday. Sources said the consortium’s bid was about $185 million or 25% less than the government set ceiling.

The Philippines government is pursuing a hybrid model, with EPC and O&M tenders being issued separately for the project.

Seven bids

Earlier this month, a Philippines government agency concerned said seven firms, including the consortium, had submitted bid documents for the design, engineering and construction of the new terminal building.

The consortium will construct the integrated terminal, with a capacity to handle eight million passengers per annum, along with specified land-side facilities such as car parks. GMR expected the consortium to receive the notice of award within a week.

The website of Bases Conversion and Development Authority of Philippines said the ground-breaking for the proposed facility is be held on December 20 at the Clark Civil Aviation Complex in Pampanga and the project is expected to be completed in 2020.