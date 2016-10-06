Two major issues to be kept in mind while employing technology is the effect on the environment and the impact on society, Mr. Prabhu said.

Geopolitical issues could disrupt global supply chains, thereby impacting employment in several countries, including India, Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Thursday.

“Now what we need to do is to create new opportunities for the employable youth,” Mr. Prabhu said while speaking at the India Economic Summit organised by the World Economic Forum. “But another thing that has been happening is the development of global supply chains. I don’t know how long these businesses can rely on global supply chains. Geopolitical problems could lead to disruptions. If this happens, then a country can have issues since employment then becomes a big problem.”

In order to address this eventuality, India is focusing on skilling its youth so that they are prepared and relatively self-sufficient, the Minister added.

“When the railways came to the UK for the first time, those operating horse carts felt they would lose jobs,” he said. “They did, but they got them elsewhere. A major concern today is that new economic growth is not adding jobs. The robots coming in today, that is a huge challenge that needs to be addressed.”