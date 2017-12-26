Focus on 3S to excel: Tata Sons chief

more-in

Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has urged employees of Tata companies to focus on ‘3S’ to deliver their best, work together and shape the future.

“As we move ahead, I am more convinced than ever before about the future power and potential of the Tata businesses,” Mr. Chandrasekharan said in a letter to employees. He had taken charge of the group’s reins n February 2017.

‘Touching 1 billion lives’

“With our diversified, global footprint and our presence in the lives of almost a billion consumers, we are uniquely positioned. To achieve peak performance, we must focus on three things: simplification, synergy and scale,” he said. “To thrive in the world of rapid change, we need to reduce complexity across businesses and simplify. This will help us respond and react faster. It will also bring agility and spur faster decision-making across the group. We must make our management or organisation structure simpler and impactful.”

He said synergy with the ‘One Tata’ approach would be a force multiplier. “‘One Tata’, to my mind, is a mindset that brings the best of the group together for every opportunity. We are privileged to have a large and unique ecosystem to leverage ideas, knowledge, expertise and scale as we work together to create disruptions,” he said.

The chairman of the group’s holding company said as the digital revolution was putting technology at the heart of all industry to deliver real-time value to an interconnected network of users, the Tatas can distinguish themselves by being bold, enthusiastic, early adopters and cultivating an ‘obsessive focus on customer experience’.

On scale, he said, “We need to scale through growth, consolidation and collaboration.”

He said the House of Tata would remain the cornerstone of India’s growth story and continue to play an influential role on the global stage even as the world economy is set to grow 4% in 2018.