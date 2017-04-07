Flipkart plans foray into grocery segment

more-in

Following the footsteps of Amazon, home-grown e-commerce major Flipkart is mulling a fresh foray into the online grocery segment.

“Yes we will get into grocery... with 80% of the units which are bought are grocery items, we will eventually enter the business. Also, the size of the grocery market is $400-$600 million [so] we have to get into the business,” Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Flipkart rolled out a ‘Nearby’ application for home delivery of fruits, vegetables, and other household products in October 2015. However, it was closed almost five months later.

Amazon introduced its grocery ordering app, Amazon Now, last year.

Amazon, which plans to invest about $500 million in e-retail of food products in India, had sought the permission of the government to source and sell local food products. Flipkart will also compete with other players in the segment such as BigBasket and Grofers.

“There are three models for grocery. One is a daily purchase, the average selling price (ASP) there is very low at about ₹300-₹400. Then there is a weekly business model, which is a bit higher. Thankfully, 60-70% of the market is the third one which is monthly basket where average is about over ₹2,000. With those, it’s a very sustainable business,” he said.

On acquisitions, Mr. Krishnamurthy said the company will look at firms to add capabilities.

“We will look at M&A, size doesn’t matter. What we are looking at is capabilities. A lot of business we acquired over time were actually small,” he said.

Flipkart has acquired companies like PhonePe, Jeeves, Myntra and Jabong. It is also likely to make a buy-out bid for e-tailer Snapdeal.