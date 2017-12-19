DRL arm settles case with U.S. for $5 million

more-in

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ U.S. subsidiary has reached a settlement with the U.S. government in a case which is more than six years old, involving packaging for five blister-packed prescription products.

The company has chosen to settle the matter for $5 million, a release from Dr. Reddy’s on Tuesday said. The company, however, said it “firmly disagrees with the government’s allegations.”

In a joint filing by the parties, Dr. Reddy’s and the U.S. Department of Justice agreed to the settlement of the action without any adjudication of any issue of fact or law. “Dr. Reddy’s has taken this investigation seriously, cooperating with the government... Safety of patients and consumers is of paramount importance to Dr. Reddy’s and the company firmly disagrees with the government’s allegations. However, in order to avoid any unnecessary costs and the distractions of prolonged litigation, the company has chosen to settle the matter for USD five million,” the release said.

‘Not aware of any harm’

The drugmaker said it was not aware of any reports that any child gained access to these products as a result of the packaging or that any of the products caused children harm as a result of the packaging.

These products have not been distributed in the packaging at issue since June 2012, the company said in the statement.