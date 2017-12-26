Dr. Reddy’s unveils cancer drug in U.S.

more-in

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has introduced Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran (melphalan hydrochloride) for injection, in the U.S. market.

Melphalan hydrochloride for injection is indicated for the palliative treatment of patients with multiple myeloma for whom oral therapy is not appropriate.

It has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Alkeran is a registered trademark of Apotex Inc.

The Alkeran brand and generic had U.S. sales of about $107 million MAT (moving annual total) for the 12 months ended October, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker said, citing IMS Health figures.

Dr. Reddy’s Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection is available in a carton containing one single-dose.