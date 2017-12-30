‘DoT must amend TRAI Act swiftly’

more-in

A Parliamentary panel has asked the Telecom Department to “act swiftly” and bring suitable amendments in the TRAI Act to empower the authority to effectively regulate the sector.

In its report, the Standing Committee on IT recounted its past recommendation on the issue, where it had “noted with concern” that the TRAI had not been vested with requisite powers to enforce regulations.

The issue of an amendment came to the fore after the Supreme Court in May 2016 quashed a TRAI order that mandated mobile service providers to compensate ₹1 for every call drop.