Alcohol maker Diageo on Monday announced the opening ofa new business services centre in the city. The centre is part of the company’s plan to extend its shared services operations into India and will start operations in October, 2017. To be known as Diageo Business Services India, the centre will initially build a global (Diageo) Finance & Accounting footprint and will employ close to 1,000 people by 2017.

