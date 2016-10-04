Dhiraj Rajaram, the founder of data analytics company Mu Sigma has taken over as the Chief Executive Officer of the company effective September 30. Mr Rajaram has also acquired the controlling stake of the company by buying out the shares held by his estranged wife Ambiga Subramanian. With this transaction Mr Rajaram will hold 56.1 per cent of the US-based firm . Ms Subramanian was appointed as the Chief executive of Mu Sigma in February. However, she has decided to step down from the company. Prior to this role she was the chief operating officer. “Ambiga has made a tremendous contribution to Mu Sigma. She has agreed to support me in continuing to build my dream and will continue to be on our board,” said Mr Rajaram.