Demonetisation resulted in 60% surge in tax filers using our service: ClearTax

Demonetisation and the government’s subsequent push for a less cash economy has resulted in a 60% increase in the number of people filing their taxes through online portals like ClearTax, according to the company.

In addition, the government’s attempt to ease the complexity in the tax filing process has not really worked, according to ClearTax Founder and CEO Archit Gupta, since the amount of information required from the filer remains very similar to last year.

This, coupled with the demonetisation and the fact that the government has also made it compulsory for those who deposited more than Rs 2 lakh in their bank accounts during the demonetisation window to declare that income to the Income Tax Department, has meant more people filing taxes and seeking assistance while doing so, Mr Gupta added.

“We definitely observed more people buying the ‘Ask an expert’ plan,” Mr Gupta told The Hindu. “That surge came post-demonetisation and lasted for two and a half months. A lot more people were consulting with us and filing. There was a 60% uptick in the number of people filing with us from last year at the end of March.”

More returns

Looking ahead at the new financial year, Mr Gupta not only expects the number of filers to increase but also expects a larger proportion of them using consultants or online portals to ease the process.

“We certainly put in more tax returns to the tax department on a monthly basis compared to last year,” Mr Gupta said. “This year, we anticipate more and more people turning to services like ours. They may choose the ‘expert filing’ option over the ‘do it yourself’ filing option because they will likely be first-time filers or may be confused about the demonetisation cash that they have deposited, or may just need the comfort of knowing what to do next.”

Complex filings

While there is a perception that the government has eased the tax filing process by eliminating a few redundant forms, the truth is that the amount of data required from the filer remains the same.

“The simplification of the tax form for the most part is notional,” Mr Gupta said. “If you look at the amount of data that was required to be furnished last year and this year, it is identical as far as ITR-1 is concerned. However, they have rationalised two or three tax forms that did not need to exist. Those were ITR-2 and ITR-3. There was an ITR-2A that was added last year. That was definitely not a welcome addition. So that reduction is definitely of value.”

However, the complexity of the main form, the ITR-1, remains very similar to last year, he added.

“The number of forms reducing reduces some level of complexity but not enough to change the behaviour of the people in terms of either going to a consultant or using a portal for assistance,” Mr Gupta said.