Amazon and Flipkart, the two largest e-commerce players in the country, have temporarily stopped accepting cash on delivery for new orders after government demonetized Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes.

“Currently, we have temporarily stopped cash as a payment option for new orders,” said Amazon India spokesperson in a statement. Amazon said the customers that had already placed COD (cash-on-delivery) orders before midnight of November 8 can pay for their orders using debit or credit cards or currency of valid denominations.

Amazon said for future orders, the world's largest online retailer, is working on alternatives to make doorstep payments easier for customers by introducing a variety of electronic payment options.

“We will shortly reintroduce cash payment on delivery and also provide an improved selection of payment methods — both online and at customers’ doorsteps — to offer a seamless experience,” the spokesperson said.

Amazon’s rival and home-grown online retailer Flipkart said that it is no longer accepting cash-on-delivery payments in Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes.

In order to enable customers to conserve smaller denomination notes for daily essential use, Flipkart is restricting cash-on-delivery on orders below Rs 1,000.

Flipkart urged customers to opt for alternative payment modes such as card on delivery, Internet banking, credit and debit cards, gift cards, and the company’s PhonePe wallet.

“We are also working on a slew of measures to help customers easily transition from cash to digital payments,” said a spokesperson from Flipkart.