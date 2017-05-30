Cox & Kings to spin off forex unit

more-in

The board of Cox & Kings Ltd. (C&K), a leading travel firm, approved the demerger of its foreign exchange division into a separate financial services company to be named Cox & Kings Financial Service Ltd. (CKFSL). The demerger is effective April 1, 2017 and subject to high court and regulatory approvals.

“Strong macro drivers coupled with a strategic brand presence will enable CKFSL to flourish,” said Peter Kerkar, CEO, Cox & Kings Group. “There are abundant, large-sized avenues for natural product diversification and the timing of this demerger is most opportune,” he said.

The foreign exchange business has 125 licences across India to provide foreign exchange to captive customers as well as to third-party customers. The company said it decided to demerge the business into a separate company to allow it to capitalise on growth opportunities in an independent manner.

CKFSL is also in the process of applying for a license to operate as a non-banking finance company (NBFC) and will add multiple product lines to its suite of offerings over time, including holiday finance, overseas student finance aimed primarily at the travel and tourism sector, C&K said.