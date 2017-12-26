Commerce mininstry panel suggests change in SEZ rules

more-in

A committee constituted by the Department of Commerce -- to make recommendations for aligning the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Rules with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws as well as for removal of various difficulties faced -- has suggested that the inter-ministerial Board of Approval (BoA) be accorded powers to grant such exemption, relaxation or relief to units and developers from certain rules to promote these zones.

In its 39-page report, to which the stakeholders can send comments till this December-end, the committee under the Chairmanship of L. B. Singhal, Development Commissioner, Noida SEZ, recommended, “The BoA (the highest decision-making body on SEZs) may in public interest pass such orders or grant such exemption, relaxation or relief, as it may deem fit and proper, on grounds of genuine hardship and adverse impact on trade to any person or class or category of persons from any provisions of SEZ Rules.” While granting such exemption, BOA may impose such conditions as it may deem fit, it added.

Justifying its proposal for amendment, the panel said, “At present there is no provision for relaxation of the provisions of SEZ rules. Even when BoA considers it appropriate it has to take approval of the commerce and industry minister. Hence, wherever BoA feels that there is genuine hardship to the trade and industry, and relaxation in SEZ rule is required, it should be empowered to do so.”

The other suggestions include submission of GST registration certificate in place of sales tax registration, as well as obtaining national security clearance as per guidelines issued by the home affairs ministry. The committee has also sought the establishment of a SEZ Rules Interpretation Committee to help in ease of operations, as well as suggestions to reduce paper work for developing SEZ units.