Comments sought on telecom policy 2018

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper inviting stakeholder comments on the new National Telecom Policy that is expected to be finalised by March this year.

The consultation process follows a DoT letter in August last year, requesting the authority to give its policy inputs for formulation of the National Telecom Policy-2018.

In the paper, TRAI has sought stakeholders’ comments on structure and contents of the proposed inputs for National Telecom Policy-2018, clearly outlining the specifics, besides suggesting any other issue related to policy framework which stakeholders feel are important for the growth of the telecom sector.

The government has targeted to finalise the National Telecom Policy-2018 by March.

Twin goals

TRAI said, NTP-2018 “can have twin goals (i) facilitate development of communication infrastructure and services to achieve inclusive socio-economic growth in the country, and (ii) to propel India to become the front-runner in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

This policy would set the mission and objectives to be accomplished by the end of calendar year 2022, when India will be celebrating its 75 years of Independence, it added. The deadline for the written comments is January 19, 2018.