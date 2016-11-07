The co-chairs of the India UK Financial Partnership (IUKFP), Uday Kotak and Sir Gerry Grimstone, called on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday with updates on the progress of the partnership.

The meeting comes at a time when UK Prime Minister Theresa May is conducting her maiden visit to India. The co-chairs also presented Mr Jaitley two research papers on ‘Financial Inclusion’ and ‘Responsible Shareholder Engagement’.

“The paper on financial inclusion presented today to the Union Finance Minister provides recommendations on improving credit access for MSMEs and Low Income Housing through improved credit guarantee schemes,” the government said in a release.

“The paper on developing responsible shareholder engagement focused on introducing an Indian Stewardship Code that will promote responsible capitalism through increased oversight on small investor savings,” the release added.

The co-chairs also briefed the Finance Minister on the continued collaboration between practitioners and regulators in India and the UK as India implements the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, while also seeking Mr Jaitley’s guidance regarding the future of the partnership between the two countries.

The IUKFP was formed in July 2014 to increase collaboration between the financial sectors in India and the UK and provide policy inputs to both governments.