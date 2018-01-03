Century Ply hopeful of early profit from Hoshiarpur unit

more-in

The performance of the recently commissioned medium density fibre board (MDF) unit at Hoshiarpur in Punjab has raised hopes of the unit’s early break-even for Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. (CPIL), which has invested ₹400 crore in the project.

“It is the single largest dose of investment and this plant’s success is crucial,” said Sanjay Agarwal, MD and CEO. The Hoshiarpur unit went commercial in October, reaching 60% capacity utilisation by December. CPIL is hopeful of achieving break-even earlier than scheduled. It is contributing ₹23 crore monthly to the turnover.

Highly automated

The highly automated plant is controlled by three persons, although it employs about 400 people directly. This unit has a capacity of 1.98 lakh cubic metres. CPIL had begun to invest in MDF, when the real estate market was in a slump. However, a dedicated sales team and product demand in the immediate hinterland, translated into good sales. “The market has absorbed the product well,” Mr. Agarwal said. At least one other national player and a regional player is also present in this market which is mostly North India. The project gets its raw material from social forestry.

CPIL has a 25% share of the organised sector market. It has units in West Bengal (Joka), Assam (Guwahati), Gujarat (Kandla), Tamil Nadu (Chennai), Roorkee (Himachal Pradesh), Haryana (Karnal) and Punjab (Hoshiarpur).

With this, CPIL positions itself as a one-stop brand offering plywood, MDFs, particle boards, PVC boards and fibre cement boards.