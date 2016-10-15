The Centre plans to widen consultations over a proposed social security code for workers, after a series of labour law reform proposals ran into opposition from trade unions.

The labour ministry is likely hold several regional meetings with the State governments to discuss the proposed law on social security for organised and unorganised workers beginning early next month, according to a senior labour ministry official.

“The idea is to build a GST (goods and services tax)-like consensus,” said the official, who did not wish to be identified. “We want a sense of acceptance and ownership among stakeholders as the labour code on social security will be one of the biggest reform measures,” he added.

After coming to power, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government announced a slew of labour reform proposals such as labour codes on industrial relations and wages, small factories Bill, factories (amendment) Bill, employees provident fund (amendment) Bill, employees' state insurance (amendment) Bill, among others.

However, the government is going slow on pushing ahead with these reforms mainly due to staunch opposition from trade unions. Central trade unions, except the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, have participated in two one-day nationwide strikes in the last two years opposing the proposed labour reforms.

The labour ministry now plans a single law on social security for workers that may combine and alter various labour laws such as the Employees’ Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1952, the Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948, the Employees’ Compensation Act, 1921, the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 and the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

The Centre has held tripartite meetings with industry and trade unions at the central-level discussing the labour law proposals before sending it to the Cabinet for approval. It has also been placing the proposals in the public domain for comments from stakeholders and the wider public.

“A threadbare discussion is not possible in the tripartite meetings with industry and trade unions at the central level alone,” the ministry official said. “We want an in-depth consultation on the proposed social security law.” Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya had said in August that the ministry had held about 25 tripartite meetings with stakeholders since coming to power in May 2014 to discuss workers-related issues.

The labour ministry official said state-level officials, including welfare boards and local bodies, will also be a part of the discussion on the proposed social security code for workers. For framing the draft social security code, the Centre had also asked the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for technical assistance.

Labour law experts said the labour ministry should have undertaken a wider consultation for other proposed labour laws instead.

“Taking States into confidence for the proposed social security law doesn’t make sense as both EPFO and ESIC are governed by the central governments and States have limited role in it,” said K.R. Shyam Sundar, professor of human resources management at XLRI. “The government should have instead adopted this GST-like consultation model for the proposed industrial relations code where even state governments come into the picture,” he added.