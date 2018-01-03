Centre to infuse ₹7,577 cr. in six PSBs

more-in

The Finance Ministry has approved proposal for infusion of ₹7,577 crore in six weak public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the recapitalisation plan to bolster capital adequacy ratio.

All these banks, which got capital support, are under prompt corrective action of the RBI. The funding comes under Indradhanus plan of the Centre which promised ₹70,000 crore over a period of four years ending March 2019.

The lenders that will receive capital through preferential issue of shares include Bank of India, IDBI Bank and UCO Bank. The actual fund infusion will take place in the next few weeks after they get necessary regulatory approval.

Central Bank of India said the capital raising committee of the board approved raising of equity capital by allotting up to 3.88 crore shares at the issue price of ₹83.15 per unit aggregating to ₹323 crore. The Centre has decided to infuse ₹2,257 crore in the Bank of India, ₹2,729 crore in IDBI Bank, ₹650 crore in Bank of Maharashtra and ₹243 crore in Dena Bank.