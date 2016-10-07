The Commerce and Industry Ministry will consider a proposal put forward by traders for setting up a Board of Internal Trade to address all the issues pertaining to domestic trade. The ministry will look into the Confederation of All India Traders’ suggestion for constituting a Board of Internal Trade because in a large and diverse market like India, internal trade has several issues that will need special attention, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, at an event here . The government, through such a Board, will benefit from getting alerts about the problems being faced by the domestic industry. The minister said even as exports have been affected by a weak global demand, India’s internal trade has been doing well.

National Secretary General of CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal, said it was important to set up such a Board under a single ministry — the Commerce and Industry Ministry — as currently internal trade comes under the ambit of multiple ministries leading to delays in addressing their issues.

He also said that to help build a cashless system, the government needs to subsidise transaction costs in card use and incentivise digital payment.