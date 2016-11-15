The lukewarm response to the scheme is tied to employees’ preference to stay put in big metros.

The Centre is mulling changing some of the clauses in its scheme to promote BPOs in smaller towns across the country, following tepid interest received from companies until now, a senior IT ministry official said.

The India BPO Promotion Scheme (IBPS), under Digital India Programme, was introduced in April 2016 to incentivise BPO firms to extend operations beyond the metros. With an outlay of about Rs.500 crore, it aims to incentivise establishment of 48,300 seats, providing about 1,45,000 jobs considering three-shift BPO operations.

Against this, the government has so far been able to allocate about 13,000 seats.

“Big companies are reluctant to go to small towns. There are problems at many fronts… if you ask an employee also, they will prefer staying in metros such as Delhi, Bangalore or Chennai,” the official said when asked about the lukewarm response to the scheme.

The official added that some suggestions have been received from the industry to make it more lucrative for companies to expand to smaller towns. “We will try to take these suggestions into account, address concerns and make the scheme more attractive.”

Currently, the scheme allows for subsidy only if the company builds a new centre and not for expansion of existing centres.

“For example, if someone is already running such a centre in Lucknow, and wants to expand taking benefit of the scheme… It does not allow. This is one of the big demands,” the official pointed out. Further, the scheme requires that the centre becomes operational within a period of three months. “We have also received demand for longer time to start operations,” the official added. The seat distribution across states has been done based on the states population.

While a total of 850 seats in Andhra Pradesh have been allotted against available 2200 seats, in Bihar 1510 seats have been allotted (4600 available), in Chandigarh all 100 seats have been allotted, in Chhattisgarh 400 seats have been allotted (1100 available). In Himachal Pradesh (300 available) and Jammu and Kashmir (600 available), 250 seats each have been allotted.

Likewise, in Karnataka 300 seats have been allotted (2,300 available), in Kerala 200 allotted (1,500 available), in Madhya Pradesh 100 allotted (3,200 available), in Maharashtra 1,400 allotted (3,900 available), Odisha 750 allotted (1900 available), Tamil Nadu 700 allotted (2,800 available), Uttar Pradesh 2060 allotted (8,800 available), Uttarakhand 50 allotted (400 available), West Bengal 100 allotted (3400 available).

Besides, under the north East BPO scheme to incentivise establishment of 5,000 seats in the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, a total of 1250 seats have been allotted.

Under the scheme, the government will provide support up to Rs.1 lakh per seat, which is being determined through a bidding system. There are also special incentives if a company employs women or people with disability.