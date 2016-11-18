Traders across the country have been forced to virtually shut down their businesses following the government’s surprise move to demonetise high-value currency notes and transition from a cash-based to a ‘less cash’ economy. Besides, traders said, there was a lot of confusion and misinformation due to the government changing the norms every other day.

Traders’ plea

To improve the situation, the traders have suggested they be allowed to accept old currency notes (of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 denominations) with proper KYC (Know Your Customer) forms, with a commitment to deposit the notes in banks on the very same day. Also, they want the limits on withdrawal from the current account to be lifted, for ease of doing business. Supporting this suggestion given by the apex traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), industry body Assocham said: “Besides, traders can also be asked to maintain strict stock details with fool-proof system against back-dated transactions and other misuse. Considering the limitations of the Income Tax Departments, the staff of the state governments and other Central departments can be deployed with a provision of strict penalties on any misuse.”

Umesh Seth, joint treasurer (Delhi), CAIT, said: “There is a total shut down of trade. Withdrawals of even up to Rs 50,000 are being rejected (by banks) because of shortage of currency.” Mr. Seth, who is also the joint secretary, Automotive Parts Merchants Association, added: “Also, we cannot do much business with a weekly withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 from the current account leading to a monthly limit of Rs.2 lakh, as it is not enough to meet our basic monthly expenses like rent, wages and daily incidental expenses. For those dealing in high value items, doing business has become virtually impossible.” He pointed out that with all the workers waiting in queues before banks to withdraw money or to deposit old notes, many man-hours are being wasted, which, in turn, was a loss to the national economy.

In Karnataka, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee yards in Hubballi, Belagavi and Dharwad were closed on Thursday due to lack of sufficient currency notes. Many traders are finding it difficult to pay the farmers for their produce. The main market areas in Bengaluru city were also impacted. “APMC yard in Bengaluru is known for its cash payments. Only because of the on-time payment did many farmers prefer Bengaluru. Increasing the current account limit to Rs.50, 000 per week will not help us in any way as we need to pay in lakhs to farmers on a daily basis,” said Ravishankar B., Director, Bengaluru Onion & Potato Merchant Association. He added, “This is the season when Karnataka onion farmers bring their produce to the market. We need to pay the trucks, farmers and other workers. In the current scenario we are not able to help the farmers and reward them for their work.”

Business has dropped over 70 per cent as most of the trade is depended on the cash economy. As per the estimates of the Karnataka Hosiery & Garment Association (KHGA), the sector has seen the lowest business in the last couple of years. The association also said the current account weekly withdrawal limit of Rs.50,000 will not help the traders as many small traders need more than Rs.50000 for daily business needs. “The government should soon bring Rs. 500 notes to the market to achieve normalcy,” said Sajjan Raj Mehta, former president, KHGA.

In Kolkata, Anupam Boral, Proprietor of a small firm, Geetanjali Solar Enterprises (GSE), said the shortage of Rs 100 notes is also hurting business. For instance, Boral said he is finding it difficult to get five notes in Rs 100 denomination to buy the papers for the tender floated by the Central Glass Research and Ceramic Institute. “Though there is an option of ‘pay order’, small businesses like ours are having difficulties in finding people to stand in a long queue on our behalf to get a bank order." On other practical difficulties that he facing on a daily basis, Boral said, “I am also unable to pay my transporters as their bill varies between Rs 800 to Rs 1500. The shortage of Rs 100 rupee is crippling us. Even if I avail the cash credit facility – it comes in five notes of Rs 2000 denomination."

In Coimbatore, there is a lot of confusion and misinformation on cash and withdrawal limits. P.K. Govindaraj, who has a foundry at the SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kurichi in Coimbatore, went to the bank on Thursday morning to draw Rs. 30,000 from his Cash Credit (CC) account, but was in for a shock when he was told that the maximum limit is only Rs. 10,000. He said, “I employ 50 people and need Rs. 80,000 a week for their wages and another Rs. 20,000 for payment to vehicles, etc. How can I manage a week with Rs. 10,000?”

The castings manufactured at the foundry are sold at his shop in Coimbatore city. “We usually use the cash from the sales at the shop. But, there are so many restrictions now and I had to draw money from the bank. I have this account for nearly 40 years. We should be allowed to withdraw more,” he says. However, another foundry owner in the city was able to draw Rs. 50,000 from his CC account. He had drawn Rs. 10,000 last Friday and was allowed to draw another Rs. 40,000 on Thursday. “There is no clarity on the issue. Some banks allowed the industries that have CC account to draw Rs. 50,000 a week and some have not,” said V. Sundaram, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association.

The plight of small scale industrial units in Hyderabad is no different from those in several parts of the country as a result of demonetization. Cash is the predominant mode of transaction for them. Since bank finance to them is limited, the entrepreneurs depend on hand loans and the informal sector – avenues that have hit a roadblock over the last week.

Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry leaders Ravindra Modi and V. Anil Reddy counted payment of wages, transportation charges and replacement of machinery spare parts among aspects that get affected immediately. Since customers are not insulated from the cash crunch, there is bound to be pressure on revenue generation cycle.

Though there is bound to be impact in the short term, the units need to take into account benefit the demonetization exercise would deliver in the long run, says K.Koteswara Rao, Convenor of All India Forum for Small and Medium Industries. He expected the lending rates to come down and money coming into the system to be used for infrastructure development in the country.

(Inputs from Pradeesh Chandran, Indrani Dutta, M. Soundariya Preetha, N. Ravi Kumar & Arun S)