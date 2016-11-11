Even as ATMs will provide only Rs. 100 denomination of notes when they open on Friday, Rs. 2,000 notes would take a week’s time to be made available, industry players said. “Rs. 2,000 notes will be available at bank branches. We have loaded ATMs with only Rs. 100 notes as of now,” V. Balasubramanian, president, Transaction Processing and ATM Services, Chennai-based FSS, told The Hindu. ATM operators also said the new Rs. 2000 notes would need testing and change in configuration. “Testing and configuration has to be carried out for dispensing the notes through ATMs, once they are received and this will take time,” Balasubramanian said.