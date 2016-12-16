HC lets Tata promoters vote

more-in

The Bombay High Court on Friday denied interim relief to minority shareholders of three Tata Group companies, thereby allowing the EGMs of the Tata companies to proceed without any intervention and as planned.

The petitioners had sought to restrain promoters from voting at the Extraordinary General Body Meetings (EGMs) on a resolution seeking to remove industrialist Nusli Wadia as an Independent Director.

However, Justice S.J. Kathawala restrained Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. from filling up the vacancies on the board of directors until further orders.

Next hearing

The court asked Tata Sons to file a written reply to the suit by January 15 and directed the plaintiffs to submit a rejoinder, if any, by January 25. The next hearing in the case would be on February 6.

“Tata Sons’ votes will be counted and factored in as per the law,” Tata Sons said in a statement.

“The Hon’ble Bombay High Court, with the consent of parties, passed an order that one board seat amongst the maximum permissible directors as per the Articles of each company, should remain unfulfilled until the resolution of this suit.”