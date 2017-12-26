Business

‘Allow till June to sell pre-GST pile’

Mobile handset firms, under the aegis of the Indian Cellular Association, have sought additional six months’ time to liquidate pre-GST period devices so that they can avail input tax credit.

The deadline to avail input tax credit by mobile firms on handsets manufactured before July 1 is December 31. “The six-month, July-December 2017 period is insufficient to liquidate old stock... at least 20-30% stock is still in pipeline... under 35 GST jurisdictions,” ICA national president Pankaj Mohindroo said in a letter to the Finance Minister. The ICA has sought an extension of at least six months, indicating that by that time, the stock would be exhausted.

Dec 27, 2017

