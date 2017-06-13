Actvist shareholders pose risk, says Infosys

more-in

Infosys has classified actions of activist shareholders as a risk factor which may impact its ability to execute strategic priorities.

“Actions of activist shareholders may adversely affect our ability to execute our strategic priorities, and could impact the trading value of our securities,” the company said in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The filing comes in the backdrop of the company’s promoters raising questions on corporate governance standards in the company. The promoters, led by N.R. Narayana Murthy, had questioned the huge pay increase to the company’s chief executive officer and chief operating officer and also the huge severance package offered to former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal and legal counsel David Kennedy.

Infosys said such actions may result in huge legal fees and public relation costs.