WPI inflation eases to 3.15% in November

Inflation at the wholesale level slowed in November due to subdued prices, with the Wholesale Price Index registering a growth of 3.15 per cent, its slowest rate since June 2016. WPI registered a growth rate of 3.4 per cent in October, and the index has now witnessed a slowing growth rate for the third consecutive month as of November. The easing in wholesale prices comes at a time when even retail price inflation has been cooling off, with the Consumer Price Index witnessing a two-year low growth rate of 3.6 per cent in November. “WPI inflation has come in at 3.15 per cent due to subdued food prices,” Care Ratings said in a report. “However, we expect the rate to hover around four per cent mainly due to firming up of core inflation and a rise in food prices once the base effect weakens. ”