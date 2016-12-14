Business

WPI inflation eases to 3.15% in November

more-in

Inflation at the wholesale level slowed in November due to subdued prices, with the Wholesale Price Index registering a growth of 3.15 per cent, its slowest rate since June 2016. WPI registered a growth rate of 3.4 per cent in October, and the index has now witnessed a slowing growth rate for the third consecutive month as of November. The easing in wholesale prices comes at a time when even retail price inflation has been cooling off, with the Consumer Price Index witnessing a two-year low growth rate of 3.6 per cent in November. “WPI inflation has come in at 3.15 per cent due to subdued food prices,” Care Ratings said in a report. “However, we expect the rate to hover around four per cent mainly due to firming up of core inflation and a rise in food prices once the base effect weakens. ”

Post a Comment
More In Economy Business
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2016 12:41:44 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/WPI-inflation-eases-to-3.15-in-November/article16806289.ece

© The Hindu